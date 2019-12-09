Cafecito Break

Cafecito Break

Cafecito Break
Cafecito Break
The Great Awakening and 2020 Countdown
0:00
-48:31

The Great Awakening and 2020 Countdown

Cafecito Break's avatar
Cafecito Break
Dec 09, 2019

Ruthie and RA are back with theoir hot topics.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cafecito Break · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture