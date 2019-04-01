Cafecito Break

The Need for Human Connection, Green New Deal, Vaccines, Recycling Crisis
Apr 01, 2019

Ruthie and RA chat Trending Now Hot Topics/ Did You Know? & Question of the Week: Do You Trust The Mainstream Media... Why and Why Not?
