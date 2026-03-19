The Perez Sisters Celebrating 14 Years of Cafecito Break

Happy Birthday Alex, RA, and Cafecito Break!!!

Not only is March Women’s Month, its our month! lol

We would like to first thank God and our families for all of their love and encouragement. But very importantly, we would like to thank all of you! We would have never made it to 14 years if it wasn’t for your faith, prayers, and support! There have been many times in this journey where we almost gave up. But God always sends little Angels to cheer us on… to say. Keep Going!

We will always be grateful to you! Gracias tanto! We love you!

We're thrilled to celebrate 14 incredible years of Cafecito Break — 14 years of bold, independent voices, real conversations, community wellness, and unfiltered truth from a grassroots Latino perspective right here in NYC.



Help us keep the cafecito flowing and the mission strong as we step into year 15! Your support today means we can continue producing indie media, covering the stories that matter, and showing up where it counts — whether that's City Hall, the streets, or your screen.

Help us celebrate with a birthday donation!

Go Fund Me Donate here Venmo Click here: Venmo

Merch: Shop Here

ABOUT: Alex and Rosangel, known as the Perez Sisters, are indie media creators, event producers, and lifelong best friends. With backgrounds in wellness, entertainment and production - including work with MTV - they have dedicated their talents to creating content that uplifts and connects. Together, they produce Cafecito Break, a feel-good show that blends culture, community, politics, music and conversation.

Advocates for medical freedom and grassroots connection, the sisters co-create events throughout New York City designed to inspire, empower, and bring people together.

Cafecito Break technically born March 4 2011 but we celebrate the first day we hit the airwaves which was March 8th 2012 on WBAI FM NYC

See links in profile to learn more.