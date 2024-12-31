Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

A Year In Review - The Good, The Bad, Insane, & Caca Stories of 2024

The NY Freedom Fighter X Space
Cafecito Break
Dec 31, 2024
Share
Transcript

The New York Freedom Fighter Roundtable

LIVE MONDAYS 9P ET CafecitoBreak X Space:

Hosted by

Indie Media Reporter / Producer / Media Analyst: RA of @CafecitoBreak

Health Freedom Advocate / Indie Artist: Kozi @koziswellness

Former Political Candidate / Indie Sports Show Host: Mark 4 NY @Mark4NY

Featured NY Freedom Fam Contributors

Former NYPD Detective: Marlon @fireddetective

Christian Artist: DVS 7.0 dvs7_0

Health Freedom Mama Bear Carla:

CNN 2024 Top Stories

https://www.cnn.com/2024/12/28/world/cnn-top-100-digital-stories-of-2024/index.html

Tip Cafecito Break:

https://checkout.square.site/merchant/N38PQ40FRAR4G/checkout/RF3TX37SQY7ZA54T3XG4THSK

Cafecito Break
Cafecito Break
Millions around the world will only choose freedom. Tuning in. Being present with our 🎤 mic, with coffee, laughs & wisdom. Made in Brooklyn. by The Perez Sisters Wepa! 🌹😇🇺🇸🇵🇷🤗😘🗽🗽 cafecitobreak.org
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Cafecito Break
Recent Episodes
Menstrual Abnormalities?!!! Dr. Brian Hooker Presents SHOCKING New Shedding Study
  Cafecito Break
Trump, Drones, UAPS, UFOs, Anti-Christian Bill - The New York Freedom Fighters
Sept 2020: We Must Protect The Constitution, Who Are You Listening To? Antifa .com Redirects To WhiteHouse .gov
  Cafecito Break
Fired Unvaxxed City Workers Sent A Letter To Trump, Death of A CEO, Daniel Penny w/ The Freedom Fam
  Cafecito Break
This Is Really A Battle Between Goodness, The Light and The Dark... BE PREPARED! Mikki Willis
  Cafecito Break
COVID FILES - Did You Get The Jab? Unmasked with RA Answers Your Questions
  Cafecito Break
COVID Bullies, Canceled Online & in 3D, RFK Jr, Resiliency, Cancel Me Eric Adams, The Perez Sisters
  Cafecito Break