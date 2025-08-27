Corruption In NYC Politics Ain't Stopping The NY Freedom Fighters - DJT Republican Club in Brooklyn Video

Hello fam,

The other day we had the opportunity to attend the Donald J. Trump Republican Club in Brooklyn led by Jimmy Wagner and featuring one of our favs, Naomi Wolf of Daily Clout.

It was an exhilarating meeting filled with common sense NYC Candidates motivated to help the city they love, vowing to put New Yorkers first and standing firm despite knowing there is so much corruption in politics.

The upcoming election seems to be waking up New Yorkers to the reality that things are not as good as the Democrats say. Pretty words and symbols, baiting us with celebrities does not carry the weight that it used to….

We see our city. We are not stupid. We have eyes. We see the dirty subways and smell the filthy stinky streets… filled with garbage and rats and rats (depending on the neighborhood of course)

AND WHERE DOES THE MONEY GO? How come a city with such a huge budget can’t manage to upkeep infrastructure and create better working environments for city workers and a safer environment for the people who live here?

WHY ARE POLITICIANS SO CRASS ABOUT HOW THEY MISHANDLE / MISSPEND? Shouldn’t there be required training on budget 101 for politicians?

When I contemplate the past ten years, NYC has not gotten better… it is WORSE. We were just smacked with Congestion pricing and now the MTA says the transit fare is going up? Where is the money going?

WHY MORE SURVEILLANCE?

WHY MORE CRIME?

Why? Why? Why?

The system isn’t working. And change is needed now.

We are either fools, naive, or courageous New Yorkers.

TIME WILL TELL

They laughed and mocked when a small group of grassroots folks began to support RFK…. Where is RFK now?

Some of those very people were also in this room… :-)

We encourage you to vote this election season. Tastes of communism are already in our city. Do you see it?

We do!

We have more to share…

Gracias!

The Perez Sisters