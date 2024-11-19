Playback speed
Jessica Sutta - Vaccine Injuries Are Real, You Can't Gaslight MamaBears, RFK Jr., MAHA and more #nyfreedomfighter X Space

Cafecito Break
Nov 19, 2024
1
Transcript

Tune in and listen to an amazing conversation with the beautiful and courageous Jessica Sutta! @JSutta former singer/dancer of the Pussycat Dolls. She was injured by the Covid vaccine and bravely stepped up to share her experience.

Learn more on React19.org which is a site dedicated to raising awareness of jab injuries.

This is not a political issue. Just like all foods are not good for all people, so are vaccines. Vaccine injuries may not be the most common, but millions have experienced jab injuries and even death.

Other Resources: Autism Action Network

Children’s Health Defense

Listen to this chat on Rumble.

Join us every Monday on X for The New York Freedom Fighters Roundtable chat 9pm via Cafecito Break.

Please help us share this conversation. Subscribe. Contribute.

We have big plans. :-)

