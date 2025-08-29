John D. Macari, FORMER NYPD Weighs In On NYC Corruption, Mamdani, Adams, Sliwa, & DJT Republican Club

“It’s 1776 Again: Time to Take Back the City.” John D. Macari, Former NYPD

Bendiciones fam,

Take a listen to insights from a former NYPD, John Macari of The Finest Unfiltered Podcast

Key Takeaways:

NYPD Exodus: Service Is in the Toilet While people are focusing on Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani’s rhetoric about defunding the police, John points out that “14,500 NYPD officers have left the force in the last four and a half years. Eric Adams has been the mayor just short of four years”

Brooklyn Native Political Awakening - It’s not about being a Republican or Democrat. There is corruption in both parties. It is about supporting common sense candidates who will put people first.

Stop Voting Party Lines: Hold Them Accountable

And more….

Connect with John Macari https://thefinestunfiltered.com/contact-us

