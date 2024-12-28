Playback speed
Menstrual Abnormalities?!!! Dr. Brian Hooker Presents SHOCKING New Shedding Study

Cafecito Break
Dec 28, 2024
1
Transcript

Dr. Brian Hooker BrianHookerPhD, a prominent researcher and Chief Scientific Officer at Children’s Health Defense ChildrensHD shares a study on decidual cast shedding (DCS), a phenomenon observed in women who have been exposed to vaccinated individuals.

A special thank you to everyone who made this study possible.

Please listen to our full discussion here from our weekly X Space on Cafecito Break which is hosted by RA, Kozi, and Mark4NY

Link to the study: https://www.ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/113/365

Cafecito Break
Cafecito Break
Millions around the world will only choose freedom. Tuning in. Being present with our 🎤 mic, with coffee, laughs & wisdom. Made in Brooklyn. by The Perez Sisters Wepa! 🌹😇🇺🇸🇵🇷🤗😘🗽🗽 cafecitobreak.org
