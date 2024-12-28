Menstrual Abnormalities?!!! Dr. Brian Hooker Presents SHOCKING New Shedding Study

Dr. Brian Hooker BrianHookerPhD, a prominent researcher and Chief Scientific Officer at Children’s Health Defense ChildrensHD shares a study on decidual cast shedding (DCS), a phenomenon observed in women who have been exposed to vaccinated individuals.

A special thank you to everyone who made this study possible.

Please listen to our full discussion here from our weekly X Space on Cafecito Break which is hosted by RA, Kozi, and Mark4NY

Link to the study: https://www.ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/113/365

To listen / share just the excerpt of Dr. Brian discussing the study:

Click here to listen on our Rumble channel: or listen to the excerpt below:

Thank you for tuning in. If you appreciate our work and would like to make a donation, see below.

Make a donation To Cafecito Break:

Venmo.com Click here: Venmo

Buy Us a Coffee : Click here