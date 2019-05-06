Cafecito Break

Cafecito Break

Cafecito Break
Cafecito Break
Social Media Censorship, New Moon Wisdom, Your Body, Gentrification Pros and Cons
0:00
-1:01:36

Social Media Censorship, New Moon Wisdom, Your Body, Gentrification Pros and Cons

Cafecito Break's avatar
Cafecito Break
May 06, 2019

RA and Ruthie chat Trending Now Hot Topics, Question of the Week, and Cup of Wisdom.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cafecito Break · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture