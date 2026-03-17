Terrorism in NYC - The Makeshift Bomb That Thankfully Failed, A Father's Fight To Save His Daughter, Mamdani's Death Tax

Apologies for our untimely Cafecito Break absence. Life is life-ing for The Perez Sisters. Our mother has been in the hospital for weeks. She is now in recovery. Thank God.

We feel grateful for every day God allows us to share time with a woman who despite having such a hard life, gave her children the best she could. She took care of us when we were babies and now is our turn. We intend to honor her and be as present as best we can.

These past few weeks / years have been incredibly challenging. It is one thing to help support a loved one during a vulnerable time, it’s another thing to deal with the hospitals, the staff, the appointments, the miscommunication, catching mistakes, the constant battles for less medicine, learning to become an advocate, knowing when to push back, being ok with asking questions, and questioning why doctors are deciding to proceed with a patient’s care a certain way.

At the end of the day, one must not forget that the hospitals while providing care, are indeed also running a business. There have been many times in our parents care journey where we felt certain processes, medications, procedures were pushed because it would make the hospital more money.

Unfortunately, there are heartbreaking cases where families are shut out from key, life-changing decisions about their loved one’s care while the person is hospitalized—such as major treatment choices, end-of-life options, or discharge plans—even when the family wants to be involved.

And this is why, we Kozi and RA began our weekly Monday 8pm livestream this week with this video…

A Father’s Fight to Save His Daughter…. Custody vs. Hospital: Who Decides?

Other Topics Covered:

The Flu Vaccine - Did it do more harm than good?

Terrorism in NYC - The Makeshift bomb That Thankfully Failed

Mayor Mamdani’s Death Tax

We also share mask mandate stories of the COVID past that still haunt us til this day

and lastly,

The Perez Sisters are celebrating their personal birthdays and also Cafecito Break’s