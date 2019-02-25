Cafecito Break

Young Blood Trend, Social Credit Score, Pope's Sex Abuse Summit
Feb 25, 2019

In this episode RA and Ruthie chat - The trend of purchasing young blood, Chinese Social Credit Score System, the Pope's Sex Abuse Summit, Human Trafficking Stats and Question of the Week: What has the Jussie Smollett Story revealed to you?

